Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts
The latest price target for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) was reported by Raymond James on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting HST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.87% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) was provided by Raymond James, and Host Hotels & Resorts maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Host Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Host Hotels & Resorts was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $23.00. The current price Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is trading at is $20.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
