Host Hotels & Resorts
(NASDAQ:HST)
20.56
-0.13[-0.63%]
At close: Jun 3
20.56
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.37 - 20.72
52 Week High/Low14.67 - 21.63
Open / Close20.54 / 20.56
Float / Outstanding512.2M / 714.8M
Vol / Avg.5.8M / 9.1M
Mkt Cap14.7B
P/E57.47
50d Avg. Price19.64
Div / Yield0.24/1.16%
Payout Ratio8.33
EPS0.16
Total Float512.2M

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$26.00

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$21.88

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James
  • Truist Securities
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Jefferies

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Host Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)?
A

The latest price target for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) was reported by Raymond James on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting HST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.87% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) was provided by Raymond James, and Host Hotels & Resorts maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Host Hotels & Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Host Hotels & Resorts was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $23.00. The current price Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is trading at is $20.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.