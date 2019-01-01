Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) was reported by Keybanc on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $500.00 expecting TECH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.70% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) was provided by Keybanc, and Bio-Techne maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bio-Techne, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bio-Techne was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bio-Techne (TECH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $600.00 to $500.00. The current price Bio-Techne (TECH) is trading at is $363.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
