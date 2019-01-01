Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting HCAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.99% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Health Catalyst maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Health Catalyst, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Health Catalyst was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Health Catalyst (HCAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $37.00. The current price Health Catalyst (HCAT) is trading at is $15.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
