Workday, ACM Research, ZoomInfo Technologies, CEVA, Intuit And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones falling over 150 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Workday reported quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.92 billion from the same period last year.
Workday shares jumped 6.3% to $271.06 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH shares jumped 63% to $6.18 following fourth-quarter results.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 32.1% to $3.3450 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM jumped 22.8% to $6.01 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI jumped 22.6% to $5.16 after the company announced the start of its commercial production of enriched Carbon-14 at its first aerodynamic separation process enrichment facility.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 20.2% to $27.57 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL shares surged 19.7% to $370.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI gained 19.7% to $11.40 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
- CEVA, Inc. CEVA gained 19.5% to $38.82.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH rose 18.4% to $94.76 after reporting quarterly adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN shares gained 18% to $147.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON rose 17.5% to $583.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 16.4% to $53.01 after the company filed its quarterly report.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV rose 14.6% to $21.92.
- Intuit Inc. INTU shares gained 11.7% to $620.86 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- NRG Energy, Inc. NRG rose 11.3% to $114.04 after the companies announced a venture with TIC to develop rapid electricity generation capacity to support GenAI demand.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 9.5% to $161.53 following quarterly results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD rose 8.5% to $59.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenues.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares gained 7.3% to $49.31.
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.