Netflix To Rally More Than 7%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM from $56 to $74. JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith maintained an Overweight rating. Affirm shares closed at $70.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial boosted the price target for T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS from $235 to $280. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating. Kohl’s shares closed at $246.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research boosted HealthEquity, Inc. HQY price target from $105 to $120. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. HealthEquity shares settled at $101.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital boosted Emerson Electric Co. EMR price target from $130 to $155. Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Buy rating. Emerson Electric shares closed at $132.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $775 to $950. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares closed at $886.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Flywire Corporation FLYW price target from $23 to $26. Deutsche Bank analyst Nate Svensson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Flywire shares closed at $22.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT from $13 to $2. UBS analyst Esther Rajavelu downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Applied Therapeutics shares settled at $2.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted Citigroup Inc. C price target from $78 to $90. B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating. Citigroup shares closed at $70.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased the price target for Block, Inc. SQ from $90 to $120. Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat maintained an Outperform rating. Block shares closed at $88.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut Dell Technologies Inc. DELL price target from $144 to $142. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating. Dell shares closed at $127.59 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
