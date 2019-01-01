Citigroup (NYSE:C), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Citigroup
The latest price target for Citigroup (NYSE: C) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting C to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.17% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Citigroup (NYSE: C) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Citigroup downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Citigroup, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Citigroup was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Citigroup (C) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $58.00. The current price Citigroup (C) is trading at is $53.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
