Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Netflix
The latest price target for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was reported by Wolfe Research on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $261.00 expecting NFLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.17% upside). 85 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Netflix maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Netflix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Netflix was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Netflix (NFLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $497.00 to $261.00. The current price Netflix (NFLX) is trading at is $198.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
