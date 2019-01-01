T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for T-Mobile US
The latest price target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) was reported by Wolfe Research on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $159.00 expecting TMUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.39% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) was provided by Wolfe Research, and T-Mobile US initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of T-Mobile US, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for T-Mobile US was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest T-Mobile US (TMUS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $159.00. The current price T-Mobile US (TMUS) is trading at is $136.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
