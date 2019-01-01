Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) was reported by B of A Securities on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $67.00 expecting DELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.03% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) was provided by B of A Securities, and Dell Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dell Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dell Technologies was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dell Technologies (DELL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $67.00. The current price Dell Technologies (DELL) is trading at is $49.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
