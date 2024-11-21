Nvidia To Rally More Than 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI from $22 to $26. Truist Securities analyst Jasper Bibb maintained a Buy rating. Universal Technical Institute shares closed at $19.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased the price target for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR from $195 to $205. Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen maintained a Buy rating. Digital Realty Trust shares closed at $185.91 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities raised Wix.com Ltd. WIX price target from $190 to $220. B. Riley Securities analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating. Wix.com shares settled at $210.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo boosted Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM price target from $140 to $165. Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $175.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $200 to $220. Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $145.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted Spire Inc. SR price target from $75 to $80. UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Buy rating. Spire shares closed at $68.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for AutoNation, Inc. AN from $190 to $189. Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri maintained a Buy rating. AutoNation shares settled at $164.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $290 to $340. TD Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained a Hold rating. Salesforce shares closed at $325.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased the price target for The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX from $138 to $142. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating. TJX shares closed at $119.74 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $180 to $190. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating. Snowflake shares closed at $129.12 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
