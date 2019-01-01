Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Technical
Universal Technical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) was reported by Argus Research on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) was provided by Argus Research, and Universal Technical downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Universal Technical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Universal Technical was filed on September 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Universal Technical (UTI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Universal Technical (UTI) is trading at is $9.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
