Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $148.00 expecting DLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.65% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Digital Realty Trust maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digital Realty Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digital Realty Trust was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digital Realty Trust (DLR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $146.00 to $148.00. The current price Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is trading at is $141.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
