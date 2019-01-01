TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TJX Companies
TJX Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting TJX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.95% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and TJX Companies maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TJX Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TJX Companies was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TJX Companies (TJX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $78.00 to $80.00. The current price TJX Companies (TJX) is trading at is $62.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
