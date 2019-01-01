Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) was reported by Barclays on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $173.00 expecting WSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.13% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) was provided by Barclays, and Williams-Sonoma maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Williams-Sonoma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Williams-Sonoma was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Williams-Sonoma (WSM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $186.00 to $173.00. The current price Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is trading at is $130.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
