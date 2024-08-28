Why Nordstrom Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. JWN rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nordstrom shares jumped 7.8% to $22.78 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

JBDI Holdings Limited JBDI gained 68.5% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 102% on Tuesday. The company prices its IPO at $5 per share.

gained 68.5% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 102% on Tuesday. The company prices its IPO at $5 per share. SaverOne 2014 Ltd. SVRE rose 37.5% to $0.3190 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported H1 financial results. Also, the company announced a strategic asset purchase agreement for Micronet Generation-3 camera products and intellectual property.

rose 37.5% to $0.3190 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported H1 financial results. Also, the company announced a strategic asset purchase agreement for Micronet Generation-3 camera products and intellectual property. Heramba Electric plc PITA gained 37.5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.

gained 37.5% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc . BSLK gained 30% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Tuesday.

. gained 30% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc . AMBA gained 20% to $63.36 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.

. gained 20% to $63.36 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results. Waldencast plc WALD gained 18.5% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

gained 18.5% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results. Aethlon Medical, Inc . AEMD gained 9.3% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.

. gained 9.3% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. VNET Group, Inc . VNET gained 7% to $2.14 in the pre-market trading session following strong quarterly results.

. gained 7% to $2.14 in the pre-market trading session following strong quarterly results. Box, Inc. BOX gained 6.5% to $30.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and issued strong FY25 guidance.

Losers

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc . QTI declined 18.3% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.

. declined 18.3% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday. Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares declined 17% to $0.5236 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Tuesday. Santech Holdings recently announced a $5 million share repurchase program.

shares declined 17% to $0.5236 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Tuesday. Santech Holdings recently announced a $5 million share repurchase program. nCino, Inc. NCNO shares fell 14.7% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

shares fell 14.7% to $29.45 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results. Ensysce Biosciences, In c. ENSC fell 13.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 49% on Tuesday after the company received a $14 million multi-year grant from the NIH for the continued development of its PF614-MPAR, an abuse-deterrent opioid with overdose protection.

c. fell 13.1% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 49% on Tuesday after the company received a $14 million multi-year grant from the NIH for the continued development of its PF614-MPAR, an abuse-deterrent opioid with overdose protection. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares fell 10.2% to $0.1669 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Tuesday.

shares fell 10.2% to $0.1669 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Tuesday. T Stamp Inc . IDAI fell 10.1% to $0.3710 in pre-market trading.

. fell 10.1% to $0.3710 in pre-market trading. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB fell 9.9% to $0.3633 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

fell 9.9% to $0.3633 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT shares declined 9% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Tuesday.

shares declined 9% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Tuesday. PVH Corp . PVH shares dipped 8.1% to $95.97 in pre-market trading after the company guided a third-quarter revenue decline and issued EPS estimates below estimates.

. shares dipped 8.1% to $95.97 in pre-market trading after the company guided a third-quarter revenue decline and issued EPS estimates below estimates. Magnite, Inc. MGNI shares fell 6.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: