WW International, Replimune Group, Datavault AI, GRAIL And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing a partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy to make weight management medications easier to access for its clinic members.

The collaboration offers real-time prescription availability, automatic savings, and home delivery options for patients using weight-loss treatments such as GLP-1 medications.

WW International shares jumped 12.5% to $30.28 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares jumped 103.5% to $9.16 after the FDA accepted the company’s resubmission of the Biologics License Application for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for advanced melanoma, with a PDUFA date of April 10, 2026.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) gained 46.1% to $75.93 after the company presented Phase 1 data at ESMO 2025 showing its gedatolisib plus darolutamide combination delivered a 9.1-month median rPFS in mCRPC with a favorable safety profile and no treatment-related discontinuations.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) jumped 26.3% to $6.13.

(NASDAQ:ABAT) jumped 26.3% to $6.13. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gained 25% to $2.0007.

Datavault AI Inc . (NASDAQ:DVLT) rose 21% to $2.1650 after the company announced a partnership with Max International to tokenize real-world assets in Switzerland.

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) jumped 21% to $94.29 after the company announced a $325 million private placement financing.

B it Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gained 21% to $4.4500.

Kodiak Sciences Inc . (NASDAQ:KOD) jumped 17.4% to $16.56.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose 17% to $6.84.

3D Systems Corporatio n (NYSE:DDD) rose 15% to $3.6050.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) gained 14.2% to $32.18.

(NASDAQ:TWST) gained 14.2% to $32.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) gained 12.9% to $15.31 after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

(NYSE:CLF) gained 12.9% to $15.31 after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gained 10% to $21.61 after the company appointed Jeffrey Thomas as Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers to drive expansion into AI data center infrastructure.

(NASDAQ:CLSK) gained 10% to $21.61 after the company appointed Jeffrey Thomas as Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers to drive expansion into AI data center infrastructure. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) gained 10% to $16.25. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $12.

Beam Therapeutics Inc . (NASDAQ:BEAM) jumped 10% to $28.57.

Super Micro Computer, Inc . (NASDAQ:SMCI) gained 6.3% to $55.51.

. (NASDAQ:SMCI) gained 6.3% to $55.51. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) jumped 6.1% to $148.68.

