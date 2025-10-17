On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended to hold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) and not buy more. “No need to sell it, it's just a great long-term hold,” he added.

Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners, on Oct. 8, initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $620.

When asked about TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), he said, “I would do some trimming of that stock.”

TopBuild will release its third quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share, down from $5.68 per share in the year-ago period.

“It is time to ka-ching ka-ching Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML),” Cramer said.

According to recent news, Critical Metals announced on Thursday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a major institutional investor. According to the agreement, the company plans to raise $50 million in gross proceeds through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction.

“With a 7% yield, I think it's a really good idea,” Cramer said when asked about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Verizon is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $34.19 billion.

This is a “speculative situation” for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), Cramer said.

Stifel analyst Laura Prendergast, on Oct. 16, reinstated Revolution Medicines with a Buy and announced a price target of $85.

Price Action:

TopBuild shares fell 1.5% to settle at $434.77 on Thursday.

Critical Metals shares fell 14.5% to close at $19.42.

Verizon shares fell 0.1% to settle at $40.36 on Thursday.

Revolution Medicines shares gained 0.2% to close at $49.68.

Martin Marietta Materials shares fell 2.4% to settle at $624.14 on Thursday.

