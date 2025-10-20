WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), known as WeightWatchers, stock surged Monday after announcing a partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy to make weight management medications easier to access for its clinic members.

The collaboration offers real-time prescription availability, automatic savings, and home delivery options for patients using weight-loss treatments such as GLP-1 medications.

The initiative comes amid soaring nationwide demand for weight management drugs. Members can now verify in-stock availability, compare delivery times, and choose Amazon Pharmacy to fill their prescriptions, providing faster and more reliable service.

Amazon Pharmacy Features and Member Benefits

Amazon Pharmacy will automatically apply eligible manufacturer savings at checkout without requiring additional enrollment. Prime members will receive free two-day shipping, while same-day delivery will be available in select areas.

Supported by licensed pharmacists and automated fulfillment technology, the collaboration aims to improve accessibility and simplify the medication process for WeightWatchers Clinic participants.

WeightWatchers Leadership Commentary

“At WeightWatchers, we’re committed to making it simpler and faster to access the weight management medications they need, and our collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy does exactly that,” said Jon Volkmann, Chief Operations Officer at WeightWatchers. “By delivering speed, reliability, and convenience, we’re helping members stay focused on their health goals, not on pharmacy logistics.”

Broader Strategy and Program Results

The partnership aligns with WeightWatchers’ broader strategy to improve medication access, following the launch of its RxFlexFund employer model, which helps businesses expand GLP-1 coverage for employees. By combining medication support with behavioral and nutritional programs, WeightWatchers aims to deliver a comprehensive approach to sustainable weight management.

WeightWatchers said members in its clinical programs have achieved an average 21% body weight reduction after 12 months, exceeding results from many telehealth and clinical trials.

The company said it plans to continue building partnerships that strengthen adherence and improve affordability for patients using prescription weight-loss treatments.

Price Action: WW shares were trading higher by 9.25% to $29.40 at last check Monday.

