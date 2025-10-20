Weight Watchers
October 20, 2025 10:13 AM 2 min read

WW International, Replimune Group, Datavault AI, GRAIL And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing a partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Pharmacy to make weight management medications easier to access for its clinic members.

The collaboration offers real-time prescription availability, automatic savings, and home delivery options for patients using weight-loss treatments such as GLP-1 medications.

WW International shares jumped 12.5% to $30.28 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares jumped 103.5% to $9.16 after the FDA accepted the company’s resubmission of the Biologics License Application for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for advanced melanoma, with a PDUFA date of April 10, 2026.
  • Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) gained 46.1% to $75.93 after the company presented Phase 1 data at ESMO 2025 showing its gedatolisib plus darolutamide combination delivered a 9.1-month median rPFS in mCRPC with a favorable safety profile and no treatment-related discontinuations.
  • American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) jumped 26.3% to $6.13.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gained 25% to $2.0007.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) rose 21% to $2.1650 after the company announced a partnership with Max International to tokenize real-world assets in Switzerland.
  • GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) jumped 21% to $94.29 after the company announced a $325 million private placement financing.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gained 21% to $4.4500.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) jumped 17.4% to $16.56.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose 17% to $6.84.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rose 15% to $3.6050.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) gained 14.2% to $32.18.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) gained 12.9% to $15.31 after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gained 10% to $21.61 after the company appointed Jeffrey Thomas as Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers to drive expansion into AI data center infrastructure.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) gained 10% to $16.25. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $12.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) jumped 10% to $28.57.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) gained 6.3% to $55.51.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) jumped 6.1% to $148.68.

