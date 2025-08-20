Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the pivotal Phase 2 trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon disease.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 15.8% to $3.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, In c. NBY climbed 64.2% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading following the announcement of major investment and leadership changes that could prevent the company's liquidation.

c. climbed 64.2% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading following the announcement of major investment and leadership changes that could prevent the company's liquidation. Propanc Biopharma, Inc . PPCB shares gained 37.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after falling 37% on Tuesday.

. shares gained 37.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after falling 37% on Tuesday. ScanTech AI Systems In c. STAI gained 36.4% to $0.6398 in pre-market trading after the company announced a service collaboration with Curie Technologies to integrate Curie Software Platform into SENTINEL CT offering to enhance service delivery and customer success.

c. gained 36.4% to $0.6398 in pre-market trading after the company announced a service collaboration with Curie Technologies to integrate Curie Software Platform into SENTINEL CT offering to enhance service delivery and customer success. Shineco, Inc . SISI gained 28.3% to $6.35 in pre-market trading as the company announced the execution of a “Cellular Asset On-Chaining and Marketing Ecosystem Cooperation Agreement” with blockchain infrastructure provider Plus Me Limited.

. gained 28.3% to $6.35 in pre-market trading as the company announced the execution of a “Cellular Asset On-Chaining and Marketing Ecosystem Cooperation Agreement” with blockchain infrastructure provider Plus Me Limited. CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF rose 20.4% to $0.5899 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.

rose 20.4% to $0.5899 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday. Global Engine Group Holding Limited GLE gained 15.3% to $0.8174 in pre-market trading.

gained 15.3% to $0.8174 in pre-market trading. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL rose 11.9% to $30.97 in pre-market trading.

rose 11.9% to $30.97 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc . HTZ gained 9.8% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global recently reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

. gained 9.8% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Hertz Global recently reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Soligenix, Inc. SNGX jumped 7% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Tuesday.

Losers

James Hardie Industries plc JHX shares tumbled 27% to $20.72 in pre-market trading r following worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

shares tumbled 27% to $20.72 in pre-market trading r following worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO dipped 25.7% to $0.8022 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on the regulatory status of its appeal with the FDA for De Novo market authorization of DrugSorb™-ATR.

dipped 25.7% to $0.8022 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on the regulatory status of its appeal with the FDA for De Novo market authorization of DrugSorb™-ATR. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd . ADD fell 25.3% to $0.0929 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology announced corporate name change and 25-for-1 reverse share split.

. fell 25.3% to $0.0929 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology announced corporate name change and 25-for-1 reverse share split. PainReform Ltd. PRFX fell 24.2% to $1.7990 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday.

fell 24.2% to $1.7990 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB fell 22.2% to $30.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

fell 22.2% to $30.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc . CLDX fell 16.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported Phase 2 topline results for Barzolvolimab in Eosinophilic Esophagitis.

. fell 16.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported Phase 2 topline results for Barzolvolimab in Eosinophilic Esophagitis. Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI shares dipped 15.1% to $1.75 in the pre-market trading session. Gaxos shares jumped 87% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its Art-Gen.AI video creation platform.

shares dipped 15.1% to $1.75 in the pre-market trading session. Gaxos shares jumped 87% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its Art-Gen.AI video creation platform. Alcon Inc . ALC declined 12.3% to $79.06 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 sales guidance.

. declined 12.3% to $79.06 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 sales guidance. Target Corporation TGT dipped 9.8% to $95.00 in pre-market trading following the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The company reaffirmed 2025 outlook and announced the appointment of Michael Fiddelke as CEO.

dipped 9.8% to $95.00 in pre-market trading following the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The company reaffirmed 2025 outlook and announced the appointment of Michael Fiddelke as CEO. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL fell 8.5% to $82.34 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.

Now Read This:

Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3

Photo via Shutterstock