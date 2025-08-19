August 19, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read

Top 2 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q3

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
As of Aug. 19, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc LOB

  • On Aug. 19, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Timothy Switzer upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $37 to $43. The company's stock jumped around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $50.57.
  • RSI Value: 70.6                                
  • LOB Price Action: Shares of Live Oak Bancshares gained 4% to trade at $35.74 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 29.87 Momentum score.

Acres Commercial Realty Corp ACR

  • On July 30, ACRES Commercial Realty posted upbeat quarterly sales. “The ACRES origination team is actively developing a pipeline of new loan opportunities. During the second half of the year, we expect to grow our portfolio by investing in high-quality properties nationwide. At the same time, we will continue to ensure that the assets in our portfolio are actively managed towards successful pay offs,” said Mark Fogel, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.81.
  • RSI Value: 71.7
  • ACR Price Action: Shares of ACR gained 1% to trade at $20.38 on Tuesday.

