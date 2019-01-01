Propanc Biopharma Inc is a development-stage healthcare company. It focuses on developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. The company develops a rational, composite formulation of the anti-cancer compound, which together exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading through the body. Its product, PRP, is a variation upon its novel formulation and involves proenzymes, the inactive precursors of enzymes.