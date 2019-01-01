QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
467.9K/442.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
0.07
EPS
-0.02
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Propanc Biopharma Inc is a development-stage healthcare company. It focuses on developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. The company develops a rational, composite formulation of the anti-cancer compound, which together exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading through the body. Its product, PRP, is a variation upon its novel formulation and involves proenzymes, the inactive precursors of enzymes.

Propanc Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Propanc Biopharma (OTCQB: PPCB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Propanc Biopharma's (PPCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Propanc Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Propanc Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Propanc Biopharma (PPCB)?

A

The stock price for Propanc Biopharma (OTCQB: PPCB) is $0.0193 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Propanc Biopharma.

Q

When is Propanc Biopharma (OTCQB:PPCB) reporting earnings?

A

Propanc Biopharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Propanc Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) operate in?

A

Propanc Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.