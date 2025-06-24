Carnival Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Liminatus Pharma, Coinbase Global, Uber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 450 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Carnival Corporation CCL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

The global cruise company reported adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly sales of $6.328 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.207 billion.

Carnival shares jumped 9.3% to $352.11 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Liminatus Pharma, Inc . LIMN shares jumped 28.5% to $25.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers.

. shares jumped 28.5% to $25.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers. Rezolve AI PLC RZLV gained 27% to $2.5865. Rezolve AI recently announced it will join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes

gained 27% to $2.5865. Rezolve AI recently announced it will join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP gained 21.2% to $12.59.

gained 21.2% to $12.59. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . BBAI rose 18.4% to $4.95.

. rose 18.4% to $4.95. Ambarella, Inc . AMBA surged 17.4% to $60.56.

. surged 17.4% to $60.56. Pony AI Inc . PONY climbed 14.4% to $13.01.

. climbed 14.4% to $13.01. Gorilla Technology Group Inc . GRRR gained 14% to $23.25 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire technology solution providers CNS and CANS in Thailand.

. gained 14% to $23.25 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire technology solution providers CNS and CANS in Thailand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc . COMM rose 13.8% to $7.35. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam maintained CommScope with a Hold and raised the price target from $6 to $7.5.

. rose 13.8% to $7.35. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam maintained CommScope with a Hold and raised the price target from $6 to $7.5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc . EDU gained 13.5% to $55.66.

. gained 13.5% to $55.66. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc . OCUL surged 13.3% to $9.48.

. surged 13.3% to $9.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc . AMLX rose 13.2% to $5.68. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.

. rose 13.2% to $5.68. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. NextDecade Corporatio n NEXT gained 12.5% to $9.26.

n gained 12.5% to $9.26. GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS surged 12.1% to $89.36.

surged 12.1% to $89.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc . CAR gained 12% to $164.54. Avis Budget Group announced the appointment of Daniel Cunha as Chief Financial Officer.

. gained 12% to $164.54. Avis Budget Group announced the appointment of Daniel Cunha as Chief Financial Officer. Mobileye Global Inc . MBLY rose 10% to $18.06.

. rose 10% to $18.06. Redwire Corporatio n RDW gained 9.3% to $16.80. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated Redwire with a Buy and maintained a $26 price target.

n gained 9.3% to $16.80. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated Redwire with a Buy and maintained a $26 price target. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 9.1% to $335.50. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and miners traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin.

rose 9.1% to $335.50. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and miners traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin. Uber Technologies, Inc . UBER gained 7.7% to $91.81 after the company announced that it began offering autonomous ride options with Waymo in Atlanta.

. gained 7.7% to $91.81 after the company announced that it began offering autonomous ride options with Waymo in Atlanta. MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT rose 6.8% to $97.72. Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded MakeMyTrip from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target.

rose 6.8% to $97.72. Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded MakeMyTrip from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 6.1% to $80.99.

