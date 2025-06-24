June 24, 2025 12:30 PM 3 min read

Carnival Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Liminatus Pharma, Coinbase Global, Uber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 450 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Carnival Corporation CCL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

The global cruise company reported adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly sales of $6.328 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.207 billion.

Carnival shares jumped 9.3% to $352.11 on Monday.

Advertisement

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN shares jumped 28.5% to $25.72 after the company announced it will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers.
  • Rezolve AI PLC RZLV gained 27% to $2.5865. Rezolve AI recently announced it will join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP gained 21.2% to $12.59.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI rose 18.4% to $4.95.
  • Ambarella, Inc. AMBA surged 17.4% to $60.56.
  • Pony AI Inc. PONY climbed 14.4% to $13.01.
  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR gained 14% to $23.25 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire technology solution providers CNS and CANS in Thailand.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM rose 13.8% to $7.35. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam maintained CommScope with a Hold and raised the price target from $6 to $7.5.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU gained 13.5% to $55.66.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL surged 13.3% to $9.48.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX rose 13.2% to $5.68. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • NextDecade Corporation NEXT gained 12.5% to $9.26.
  • GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS surged 12.1% to $89.36.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR gained 12% to $164.54. Avis Budget Group announced the appointment of Daniel Cunha as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY rose 10% to $18.06.
  • Redwire Corporation RDW gained 9.3% to $16.80. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated Redwire with a Buy and maintained a $26 price target.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 9.1% to $335.50. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and miners traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER gained 7.7% to $91.81 after the company announced that it began offering autonomous ride options with Waymo in Atlanta.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT rose 6.8% to $97.72. Macquarie analyst Aditya Suresh upgraded MakeMyTrip from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $110 price target.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 6.1% to $80.99.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMBA Logo
AMBAAmbarella Inc
$60.7717.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.53
Growth
17.77
Quality
Not Available
Value
47.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMLX Logo
AMLXAmylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.7714.9%
BBAI Logo
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$5.0220.1%
CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$164.8312.1%
CCL Logo
CCLCarnival Corp
$25.777.20%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$335.819.18%
COMM Logo
COMMCommScope Holding Co Inc
$7.3213.2%
EDU Logo
EDUNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
$55.2812.7%
GRRR Logo
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$22.439.93%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$80.986.06%
KEP Logo
KEPKorea Electric Power Corp
$12.5921.2%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$26.1230.6%
MBLY Logo
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$18.1010.2%
MMYT Logo
MMYTMakeMyTrip Ltd
$97.726.79%
NEXT Logo
NEXTNextDecade Corp
$9.2312.2%
OCUL Logo
OCULOcular Therapeutix Inc
$9.209.92%
PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$13.0815.2%
RDW Logo
RDWRedwire Corp
$16.899.93%
RZLV Logo
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$2.6630.4%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$91.757.64%
WGS Logo
WGSGeneDx Holdings Corp
$89.0311.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved