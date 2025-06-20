Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM rose sharply in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Cheetah Mobile posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 32 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales rose to $35.69 million from $26.35 million in the year-ago period.

Cheetah Mobile shares surged 11.2% to $4.57 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc . WHLR surged 129.6% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. On May 21, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp . DFLI shares jumped 108% to $0.4534 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

Baiya International Group Inc . BIYA gained 36.2% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.

. gained 36.2% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA jumped 32.2% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Processa Pharmaceuticals announced the pricing of $7 million public offering.

GMS Inc . GMS rose 21.2% to $98.22 in pre-market trading. GMS confirmed the receipt of $95.20 per share unsolicited buyout proposal from QXO.

. rose 21.2% to $98.22 in pre-market trading. GMS confirmed the receipt of $95.20 per share unsolicited buyout proposal from QXO. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. BBGI rose 19.5% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

Arqit Quantum Inc . ARQQ gained 15.2% to $43.74 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Wednesday.

. gained 15.2% to $43.74 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR fell 13.3% to $21.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Wednesday.

fell 13.3% to $21.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 10.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs recently in a filing disclosed it will sell 6.15 million common units.

Losers

Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares tumbled 52.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging over 142% on Wednesday.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd RGC shares fell 16.2% to $52.96 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Wednesday.

shares fell 16.2% to $52.96 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Wednesday. PTL Ltd PTLE dipped 16.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after surging 84% on Wednesday.

dipped 16.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after surging 84% on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Corp CMBM declined 12.9% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday. Cambium Networks, last month, announced it received a Nasdaq noncompliance notice.

declined 12.9% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday. Cambium Networks, last month, announced it received a Nasdaq noncompliance notice. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI declined 12.6% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

Cellectar Biosciences In c CLRB dipped 12.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective June 24.

c dipped 12.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective June 24. QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR QSG fell 12.1% to $11.86 in pre-market trading.

fell 12.1% to $11.86 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO fell 11.9% to $4.52 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig.

fell 11.9% to $4.52 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig. Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR fell 7.4% to $11.04 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics recently announced Orphan Drug designation for Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

fell 7.4% to $11.04 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics recently announced Orphan Drug designation for Becker Muscular Dystrophy. Mesoblast Ltd MESO fell 6.5% to $10.94 in pre-market trading.

