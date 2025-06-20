Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM rose sharply in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
Cheetah Mobile posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 32 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales rose to $35.69 million from $26.35 million in the year-ago period.
Cheetah Mobile shares surged 11.2% to $4.57 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR surged 129.6% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. On May 21, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI shares jumped 108% to $0.4534 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Baiya International Group Inc. BIYA gained 36.2% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA jumped 32.2% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Processa Pharmaceuticals announced the pricing of $7 million public offering.
- GMS Inc. GMS rose 21.2% to $98.22 in pre-market trading. GMS confirmed the receipt of $95.20 per share unsolicited buyout proposal from QXO.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. BBGI rose 19.5% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ gained 15.2% to $43.74 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Wednesday.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR fell 13.3% to $21.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Wednesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX climbed 10.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs recently in a filing disclosed it will sell 6.15 million common units.
Losers
- Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares tumbled 52.8% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging over 142% on Wednesday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd RGC shares fell 16.2% to $52.96 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Wednesday.
- PTL Ltd PTLE dipped 16.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after surging 84% on Wednesday.
- Cambium Networks Corp CMBM declined 12.9% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday. Cambium Networks, last month, announced it received a Nasdaq noncompliance notice.
- Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI declined 12.6% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB dipped 12.4% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. Cellectar Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective June 24.
- QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR QSG fell 12.1% to $11.86 in pre-market trading.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO fell 11.9% to $4.52 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR fell 7.4% to $11.04 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics recently announced Orphan Drug designation for Becker Muscular Dystrophy.
- Mesoblast Ltd MESO fell 6.5% to $10.94 in pre-market trading.
