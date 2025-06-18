Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2

As of June 18, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc ISSC

On May 14, Innovative Solutions reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. “Our positive momentum carried over into the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues more than doubling to $21.9 million and our adjusted EBITDA increasing by 219% to $7.7 million, compared to the same quarter last year” stated Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of IS&S. The company's stock jumped around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $13.40.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 ISSC Price Action: Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support fell 4.7% to close at $12.59 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 96.30 Momentum score with Value at 49.57.

Power Solutions International Inc PSIX

On May 8, Power Solutions International reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results. Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased with our first quarter results, which represent the best first quarter performance in the Company’s history. Achieving 42% year-over-year sales growth and a 168% increase in net income reflects the strength of our strategic focus and our team’s relentless execution. This historic performance underscores the growing demand for our solutions particularly in power systems, combined with company wide operational enhancements and a continued commitment to financial discipline.” The company's stock gained around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $54.30.

RSI Value: 76.8

76.8 PSIX Price Action: Shares of Power Solutions International fell 1.5% to close at $52.74 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock