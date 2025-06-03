Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

The company posted revenue of $1.54 billion, a 2% increase from the prior year, surpassing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus estimate of $1.07.

Signet Jewelers shares jumped 12.1% to $74.89 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares jumped 23.1% to $77.29 following upbeat quarterly results.

Venture Global, Inc . VG gained 19.3% to $14.08.

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 18.5% to $4.15 after the company announced a $50 million stock repurchase program.

CoreWeave, Inc . CRWV gained 18.4% to $142.37 on possible continued strength following its data center deal announced yesterday with Applied Digital.

Energy Fuels Inc . UUUU surged 15% to $5.61 after the company reported record Uranium production, announced it expanded its resource base based on a technical report of its Bullfrog project in Utah, and is engaging with consultants for an accelerated permitting process with regulators in New Mexico.

