Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.
The company posted revenue of $1.54 billion, a 2% increase from the prior year, surpassing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus estimate of $1.07.
Signet Jewelers shares jumped 12.1% to $74.89 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares jumped 23.1% to $77.29 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG gained 19.3% to $14.08.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 18.5% to $4.15 after the company announced a $50 million stock repurchase program.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV gained 18.4% to $142.37 on possible continued strength following its data center deal announced yesterday with Applied Digital.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR rose 15.3% to $4.3801.
- Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU surged 15% to $5.61 after the company reported record Uranium production, announced it expanded its resource base based on a technical report of its Bullfrog project in Utah, and is engaging with consultants for an accelerated permitting process with regulators in New Mexico.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX gained 14.8% to $47.27 following reports that Merck is looking to acquire the company in a deal valued at over $3 billion.
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG rose 13.6% to $204.82 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Dollar General Corporation DG jumped 13.5% to $110.24 after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 13.2% to $8.08.
- Sitio Royalties Corp. STR surged 13.2% to $19.61 after an announcement that Viper Energy will acquire the company through a $4.1 billion all-equity deal.
- enCore Energy Corp. EU gained 12.5% to $2.1601.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR rose 11.4% to $48.06 after Morgan Stanley and B. Riley Securities upgraded the stock to Overweight and Buy, respectively. Additionally, the company received several price target increases.
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN gained 11.1% to $5.96 after the company provided adjusted EPS guidance from 2025 through 2027.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 9.4% to $8.20 after the company signed an MOU with Abdul Latif Jameel of Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities in establishing a distribution agreement.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH jumped 9% to $45.89. The FDA granted Guardant Health’s Shield Multi-Cancer Detection Test Breakthrough Device Designation.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI gained 7.1% to $31.94.
Photo via Shutterstock
