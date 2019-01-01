enCore Energy Corp
(AMEX:EU)
$3.1011
-0.0189[-0.61%]
Last update: 6:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$3.1011
0[0.00%]
Open3.080Close3.090
Vol / Avg.1.128M / 1.079MMkt Cap469.646M
Day Range3.080 - 3.15052 Wk Range1.760 - 3.525

enCore Energy Stock (AMEX:EU), Quotes and News Summary

enCore Energy Stock (AMEX: EU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.080Close3.090
Vol / Avg.1.128M / 1.079MMkt Cap469.646M
Day Range3.080 - 3.15052 Wk Range1.760 - 3.525
Lisa Levin - Jun 1, 2023, 2:42PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 10, 2023, 8:31AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 25, 2023, 1:39PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 25, 2023, 7:48AM
- Apr 10, 2012, 9:45PM
- Apr 2, 2012, 6:54AM
- Mar 16, 2012, 7:33AM
PRNewswire - 6 days ago
PRNewswire - 6 days ago
PRNewswire - Sep 5, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Sep 5, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 31, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 31, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 20, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 20, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 10, 2023, 7:00AM
PRNewswire - Jul 10, 2023, 7:00AM
Q

How do I buy enCore Energy (EU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of enCore Energy (AMEX: EU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are enCore Energy's (EU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for enCore Energy.

Q

What is the target price for enCore Energy (EU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for enCore Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for enCore Energy (EU)?

A

The stock price for enCore Energy (AMEX: EU) is $3.09 last updated October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM UTC.

Q

Does enCore Energy (EU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2015.

Q

When is enCore Energy (AMEX:EU) reporting earnings?

A

enCore Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is enCore Energy (EU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for enCore Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does enCore Energy (EU) operate in?

A

enCore Energy is in the Energy sector and Uranium industry. They are listed on the AMEX.

