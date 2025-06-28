Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending June 27:

Prologis PLD: The logistics real estate company saw increased interest from readers during the week. The company was recently named to the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list in the "Leaders" category. Investors may be gearing up for second quarter financial results, which are set for July 16. The company has beaten funds from operation estimates from analysts in four straight quarters, while revenue has missed analyst estimates in six straight quarters. Prologis could be fitting several themes for investors with a dividend payment and operating in the growing logistics REIT market. The stock was nearly flat on the week, as seen on the Benzinga Pro chart below and shares are up only 1.3% year-to-date in 2025.

Global-E Online GLBE: The ecommerce solutions company saw strong interest from readers during the week with the stock price up 6%. The company reported first-quarter financial results in May with sales beating analyst estimates. The company saw 30% year-over-year sales growth and gross merchandise value also rose 34% year-over-year in the quarter. Global-E Online also reported growth in its Adjusted EBITDA with the operating loss narrowing. The company reiterated its full year guidance after the quarter. Along with financial results, Global-E Online also announced a new three-year strategic partnership with Shopify, extending an existing long-term partnership for first-party and third-party solutions.

"We had another quarter of strong results, demonstrating our ability to grow fast even within macroeconomic turbulent times with Q1 results coming in at or above the midpoints across our guidance," founder and CEO Amir Schlachet said.

Schlachet said the company's pipeline is very active and the company is seeing increased interest in its services.

Agilent Technologies A: The life sciences and diagnostics company saw increased interest from investors during the week, which comes after the company reported quarterly financial results last month. Agilent reported 6% year-over-year sales growth, which beat analyst estimates. The company beat revenue estimates from analysts for a fourth straight quarter and ninth time out of the last 10 quarters. The company's earnings per share also beat analyst estimates, which kept a streak of more than 10 straight quarters beating estimates in place. Agilent reaffirmed earnings per share guidance for the full year and raised its full-year sales guidance, saying that it will be able to mitigate most of the impacts of tariffs.

Alcoa Corporation AA: Investors showed increased interest in the metals company ahead of its July 16 second-quarter financial results. Analyss expect the company to report earnings per share of 57 cents and revenue of $2.96 billion. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in four straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall. Revenue has been more mixed with a miss in the last quarter and five beats and five misses over the last 10 quarters. Investors are likely looking to hear more on the impact of tariffs for the company. Alcoa reported $20 million in additional costs in the first quarter due to the impact of tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports. The forecast for the second quarter impact from tariffs was $90 million.

“This is the most material impact to Alcoa, as approximately 70% of our aluminum produced in Canada is destined for U.S. customers,” Alcoa CEO William Oplinger said.

He estimated the annual cost of the 25% tariff could reach as high as $425 million.

Investors will likely want to hear that these numbers have not gone up and that higher metals prices and demand could help offset some of the increased costs.

Comfort Systems USA FIX: The HVAC and electrical company saw increased interest from investors with shares at all-time highs. While most investors may not be familiar with the company, Comfort Systems has shown consistent growth and has a history of beating analyst estimates. Second quarter financial results are expected in June. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $4.78, up from $3.74 in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion, up from $1.54 billion in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates in two straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts have raised price targets on the stock in recent months and the new quarterly results could see more analyst action.

