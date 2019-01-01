Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Comfort Systems USA
The latest price target for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) was reported by DA Davidson on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) was provided by DA Davidson, and Comfort Systems USA upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Comfort Systems USA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Comfort Systems USA was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Comfort Systems USA (FIX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is trading at is $91.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
