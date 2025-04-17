Alcoa Warns Tariffs Could Cost $425 Million Annually: 'This Is The Most Material Impact' Says CEO

Alcoa Corp. AA, the largest aluminum producer in the United States, reported $20 million in additional costs during its first quarter, stemming from newly imposed tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports last month.

What Happened: During its first quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Alcoa’s CFO, Molly Bierman, said the 25% tariffs, which took effect on March 12th, have already impacted the company's bottom line, to the tune of $20 million, and expects tariff-related expenses to climb to $90 million during the second quarter.

Following up on this, CEO William F. Oplinger said the tariff poses a significant challenge for the company. "This is the most material impact to Alcoa, as approximately 70% of our aluminum produced in Canada is destined for U.S. customers," Oplinger said.

He estimated the annual cost of the 25% tariff could reach as high as $425 million.

Besides this, a portion of raw materials sourced from China is now subject to higher tariffs, according to Oplinger. He estimates those added costs will increase annual input expenses by $10 million to $15 million, citing a lack of viable alternative suppliers.

The company, however, expects to offset some of these costs with a high Midwest Premium, which refers to the added costs the buyers pay for aluminum, in addition to the base price. With this premium, Oplinger believes the net annual result is a negative $100 million for Alcoa.

Why It Matters: Recently, Bank of America Corp. BAC analysts double-downgraded the stock, from “Buy” to “Underperform,” while slashing its Price Target from $58 to $26, representing a downward revision of 55%, citing lower aluminum prices and tariff pressures, reports Barron’s.

Alcoa’s CEO William Oplinger has been a vocal critic of the tariffs, saying that they could wipe out 100,000 U.S. jobs as far back as February, as reported by Investopedia.

Price Action: Alcoa stock was up 1.58% on Wednesday, but is down 1.48% in after-hours trading following its first quarter earnings release that fell short of estimates.

