by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 14, 2022 6:47 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Warren Buffett added new positions in Taiwan Semi, Louisiana-Pacific and Jefferies Financial in the third quarter.
  • He trimmed Activision, Kroger, Bank Of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp.
Want To Invest Like Warren Buffett? All The Moves The Billionaire Made Last Quarter

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett was a buyer of stocks to the tune of $9 billion last quarter, per a new regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKA.

What To Know: According to a 13F filing with the SEC, Buffett added new positions in the third quarter while stocks were facing selling pressure amid continued inflation concerns

The billionaire investor picked up new positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSMLouisiana-Pacific Corp LPX and Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.

Taiwan Semiconductor was by far Buffett's biggest move. He purchased approximately 60 million shares of the chip company last quarter. Buffett added 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific and more than 400,000 shares of Jefferies Financial.

Buffett also increased existing positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXYParamount Global PARAChevron Corporation CVXCelanese Corporation CE and RH RH.

The billionaire investor wasn't just a buyer last quarter. He also completely cut Store Capital Corp STOR from his portfolio and trimmed back positions in Activision Blizzard Inc ATVIKroger Co KRBank Of New York Mellon Corp BK and U.S. Bancorp USB.

Apple Inc AAPL remained Berkshire's largest position by far. 

Several of the aforementioned names are moving on the back of Berkshire's regulatory filing. Buffett is widely considered to be the world's greatest value investor of all time

