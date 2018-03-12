Read More

Oppenheimer Holdings is a United States-based company that conducts activities in the securities industry through subsidiaries. The company is involved in a wide range of businesses, including retail securities brokerage, investment banking (both corporate and public finance), institutional sales and trading, market-making, research, trust services, and investment advisory and asset-management services. The company has five segments: private client, asset management, capital markets, commercial mortgage banking, and corporate and other. The private client segment, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning, and margin lending, contributes over half of total revenue. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Americas, with the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.