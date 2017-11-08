Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
8/05/16
Wunderlich
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
4/28/16
Wunderlich
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
22.0
9/29/15
DA Davidson
Upgrades
Buy
21.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Omega Protein Reports Q3 Adj. EPS $0.09 vs $0.27 Est., Sales $90.3M vs $97.2M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 08 Nov 2017 17:34:49 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 6-8: OneMain Financial, Cooke-Omega Protein, Kellogg-RXBAR
Charles Gross
Mon, 09 Oct 2017 07:44:28 -0400
5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2017
Lisa Levin
Mon, 09 Oct 2017 05:07:16 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Synchronoss Technologies Shares Spike Higher
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 14:30:17 -0400
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 12:18:35 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Omega Protein Surges On Acquisition News; Alliqua Biomedical Shares Drop
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 12:08:42 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Costco Earnings Beat Expectations
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 10:12:58 -0400
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 08:14:06 -0400
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat; All Eyes On Jobs Data
Lisa Levin
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 07:09:57 -0400
Omega Protein Shareholders to Receive Cash, Transaction Valued at $500M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 06 Oct 2017 06:32:58 -0400
Cooke Inc. acquires Omega Protein Corporation
PRNewswire
Dec 19, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Omega Protein Corporation
Globe Newswire
Nov 27, 2017
Omega Protein Announces Date for Special Meeting to Approve Merger
PRNewswire
Nov 27, 2017
Market Trends Toward New Normal in OneMain, Versum Materials, BioDelivery Sciences International, Microsemi, Pattern Energy Group, and Omega Protein — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
Globe Newswire
Nov 20, 2017
Omega Protein Corporation Announces Record Date for Special Meeting
PRNewswire
Nov 13, 2017
Omega Protein Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
PRNewswire
Nov 08, 2017
ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Omega Protein Corporation - OME
PRNewswire
Oct 31, 2017
Omega Protein Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Date
PRNewswire
Oct 23, 2017
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Omega Protein Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Cooke Inc.
Business Wire
Oct 20, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Omega Protein Corporation - OME
PRNewswire
Oct 18, 2017
Stocks to watch next week
Seeking Alpha
Dec 16, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. ...
GuruFocus
Nov 27, 2017
Company News For Oct 9, 2017
Zacks
Oct 09, 2017
Omega Protein, Takeover Target, Shoots Higher
BayStreet
Oct 06, 2017
Fondren Management LP Buys SPDR S&P 5……, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Cincinnati ...
GuruFocus
Sep 15, 2017
CVS Health and Valero Look Good by This Measure
GuruFocus
Jul 17, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Omega Protein Corp. ...
GuruFocus
May 01, 2017
'-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Omega ...
GuruFocus
Apr 29, 2017
APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Omega ...
GuruFocus
Apr 21, 2017
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc Buys Omega Protein, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Century ...
GuruFocus
Apr 20, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.27
0.09
-0.18
Rev:
97.21M
90.29M
-6.93M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
