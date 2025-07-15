This GitLab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15. Select Water Solutions shares closed at $9.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta initiated coverage on Amrize Ltd AMRZ with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57. Amrize shares closed at $50.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage on GitLab Inc. GTLB with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58. GitLab shares closed at $42.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $60. Ralliant shares closed at $47.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Newkirk initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $38.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
