July 15, 2025 8:34 AM 2 min read

This GitLab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15. Select Water Solutions shares closed at $9.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta initiated coverage on Amrize Ltd AMRZ with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57. Amrize shares closed at $50.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage on GitLab Inc. GTLB with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58. GitLab shares closed at $42.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $60. Ralliant shares closed at $47.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Newkirk initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $65. Revolution Medicines shares closed at $38.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GTLB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMRZ Logo
AMRZAmrize Ltd
$50.46-0.22%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
45.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$43.131.32%
RAL Logo
RALRalliant Corp
$47.36-%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$39.252.29%
WTTR Logo
WTTRSelect Water Solutions Inc
$9.350.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved