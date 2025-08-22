Display,Of,Stock,Market,Quotes
Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Ltd EEIQ rose sharply in pre-market trading following the release of first-half fiscal results that exceeded investor expectations with robust revenue growth and reduced losses.

The education services provider reported revenues of $5.37 million for the first half, marking a 29.1% increase from $4.16 million in the prior-year period. The revenue surge was primarily driven by expanded international foundational and collaborative programs offered through Davis University and EduGlobal College.

EpicQuest Education Group shares climbed 81.5% to $0.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Cycurion Inc CYCU shares gained 66.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq.
  • Azitra Inc AZTR gained 44% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has executed a 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc GWAV gained 26.8% to $0.11 in pre-market trading. Greenwave Technology Solutions shares fell around 45% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split.
  • Expion360 Inc XPON rose 17.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Educational Development Corp EDUC gained 16.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has signed a contract to sell its headquarters and distribution warehouse in Oklahoma for $32.5 million.
  • ACM Research Inc ACMR gained 14.6% to $29.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Wrap Technologies Inc WRAP rose 13.9% to $1.56 in pre-market trading.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 7.9% to $23.86 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported second-quarter results.
  • Nio Inc – ADR NIO gained 6.3% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Nio shares gained 9% on Thursday after the company announced its flagship ES8 SUV has entered showrooms and is on display in more than 300 retail outlets across China.

Losers

  • Aptorum Group Limited APM dipped 38.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 235% on Thursday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 17.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 97% on Thursday. The company late Wednesday filed for an offering of common stock and accompanying warrants.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP declined 16.3% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading. OceanPal shares fell 21% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ shares dipped 12.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.
  • Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI declined 8.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • Integrated Media Technology Ltd IMTE fell 6.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
  • Intuit Inc INTU fell 5.5% to $659.00 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal results.
  • EVI Industries Inc EVI dipped 5.3% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
  • Emx Royalty Corp EMX fell 4.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Workday Inc WDAY fell 4.1% to $218.28 in pre-market trading as the company released its second-quarter results and announced it will acquire Paradox.

