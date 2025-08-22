Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Ltd EEIQ rose sharply in pre-market trading following the release of first-half fiscal results that exceeded investor expectations with robust revenue growth and reduced losses.

The education services provider reported revenues of $5.37 million for the first half, marking a 29.1% increase from $4.16 million in the prior-year period. The revenue surge was primarily driven by expanded international foundational and collaborative programs offered through Davis University and EduGlobal College.

EpicQuest Education Group shares climbed 81.5% to $0.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Cycurion Inc CYCU shares gained 66.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq.

shares gained 66.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq. Azitra Inc AZTR gained 44% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has executed a 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split.

gained 44% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has executed a 1-for-6.66 reverse stock split. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc GWAV gained 26.8% to $0.11 in pre-market trading. Greenwave Technology Solutions shares fell around 45% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split.

gained 26.8% to $0.11 in pre-market trading. Greenwave Technology Solutions shares fell around 45% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split. Expion360 Inc XPON rose 17.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.

rose 17.2% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. Educational Development Corp EDUC gained 16.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has signed a contract to sell its headquarters and distribution warehouse in Oklahoma for $32.5 million.

gained 16.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has signed a contract to sell its headquarters and distribution warehouse in Oklahoma for $32.5 million. ACM Research Inc ACMR gained 14.6% to $29.39 in pre-market trading.

gained 14.6% to $29.39 in pre-market trading. Wrap Technologies Inc WRAP rose 13.9% to $1.56 in pre-market trading.

rose 13.9% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 7.9% to $23.86 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported second-quarter results.

jumped 7.9% to $23.86 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported second-quarter results. Nio Inc – ADR NIO gained 6.3% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Nio shares gained 9% on Thursday after the company announced its flagship ES8 SUV has entered showrooms and is on display in more than 300 retail outlets across China.

Losers

Aptorum Group Limited APM dipped 38.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 235% on Thursday.

dipped 38.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 235% on Thursday. Aethlon Medical, Inc . AEMD fell 17.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 97% on Thursday. The company late Wednesday filed for an offering of common stock and accompanying warrants.

. fell 17.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 97% on Thursday. The company late Wednesday filed for an offering of common stock and accompanying warrants. OceanPal Inc. OP declined 16.3% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading. OceanPal shares fell 21% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

declined 16.3% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading. OceanPal shares fell 21% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ shares dipped 12.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.

shares dipped 12.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday. Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI declined 8.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

declined 8.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. Integrated Media Technology Ltd IMTE fell 6.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

fell 6.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. Intuit Inc INTU fell 5.5% to $659.00 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal results.

fell 5.5% to $659.00 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal results. EVI Industries Inc EVI dipped 5.3% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.

dipped 5.3% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday. Emx Royalty Corp EMX fell 4.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Workday Inc WDAY fell 4.1% to $218.28 in pre-market trading as the company released its second-quarter results and announced it will acquire Paradox.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock