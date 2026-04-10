Wrap Technologies Scores Major UK Drone Defense Order

The non-lethal platform targets hostile drones mid-flight, while the deal supports testing, demonstrations, and broader market entry ahead of expected commercialization in 2026.

The public safety technology and services company said agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and security stakeholders can use the platform to deliver scalable responses to evolving drone threats.

Technical Analysis

At $1.50, WRAP is trading 2.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still slightly tilted toward sellers. It's also trading 28.6% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend remains pressured despite recent stabilization.

Momentum is sending a more constructive signal: the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is at -0.0548 versus a -0.0729 signal line, which suggests downside momentum is easing even if the trend hasn't fully turned. In March, the death cross (50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA) reinforced the longer-term downtrend that bulls still need to repair.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — where recent rallies have stalled and sellers have shown up.

: $1.50 — where recent rallies have stalled and sellers have shown up. Key Support: $1.00 — a round-number area that often draws dip-buying interest.

Price Action

WRAP Price Action: Wrap Technologies shares were trading down 2% at $1.470 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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