Zoom logo outside building
November 24, 2025 5:07 AM 1 min read

Zoom Communications, Keysight Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares rose 0.3% to close at $78.63 on Friday.
  • Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LEE) announced the resignation of chief financial officer Tim Millage, effective Feb. 28, 2026. Lee Enterprises shares gained 1.6% to close at $4.56 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight shares gained 1.8% to close at $172.71 on Friday.

  • Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million. Wrap Technologies shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.11 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 4.3% to close at $151.25 on Friday.

