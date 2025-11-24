Zoom Communications, Keysight Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Zoom Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares rose 0.3% to close at $78.63 on Friday.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LEE) announced the resignation of chief financial officer Tim Millage, effective Feb. 28, 2026. Lee Enterprises shares gained 1.6% to close at $4.56 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight shares gained 1.8% to close at $172.71 on Friday.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million. Wrap Technologies shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.11 on Friday.

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 4.3% to close at $151.25 on Friday.

