QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.71 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/46.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10.85
Mkt Cap
279.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:53PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:01PM
Velocity Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Velocity Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velocity Acquisition (VELO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ: VELO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velocity Acquisition's (VELO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Velocity Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Velocity Acquisition (VELO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Velocity Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Velocity Acquisition (VELO)?

A

The stock price for Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ: VELO) is $9.71 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Velocity Acquisition (VELO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velocity Acquisition.

Q

When is Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) reporting earnings?

A

Velocity Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Velocity Acquisition (VELO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velocity Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Velocity Acquisition (VELO) operate in?

A

Velocity Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.