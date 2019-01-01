ñol

Unique Fabricating
(AMEX:UFAB)
1.558
0.0481[3.19%]
At close: Jun 3
1.38
-0.1780[-11.42%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
Day High/Low1.5 - 1.65
52 Week High/Low0.96 - 5
Open / Close1.5 / 1.65
Float / Outstanding9.7M / 11.7M
Vol / Avg.3K / 12.9K
Mkt Cap18.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float9.7M

Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Unique Fabricating reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$35.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.3M

Earnings Recap

Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unique Fabricating beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $514.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unique Fabricating's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 0.32 -0.16 -0.11 0.07
EPS Actual -0.13 0.33 -0.26 -0.11 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 30.00M 31.00M 32.00M 34.50M 35.50M
Revenue Actual 30.07M 29.91M 30.90M 34.80M 34.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Unique Fabricating using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Unique Fabricating Questions & Answers

Q
When is Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) reporting earnings?
A

Unique Fabricating (UFAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Unique Fabricating’s (AMEX:UFAB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $44.5M, which missed the estimate of $46.5M.

