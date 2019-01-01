Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 11
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$35.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$35.6M
Earnings History
Urstadt Biddle Properties Questions & Answers
When is Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) reporting earnings?
Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
