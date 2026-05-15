Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Financial,Graph,With,Uptrend,Line,Technology,Bar,Chart,Of,Stock
May 15, 2026 12:27 PM 2 min read

Trio-Tech Gains After Q3 Results Highlight AI, EV Chip Demand

The semiconductor testing company reported strong revenue growth, driven by demand for AI and automotive chips for EVs.

Sales rose to $16.511 million from $7.384 million a year earlier. The company did not provide analyst estimates for revenue or earnings.

Profitability Improves Despite Margin Pressure

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $38,000, or approximately breakeven per diluted share, from a net loss of $495,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating loss improved to $81,000 from $343,000 a year earlier. Gross margin rose to $2.6 million from $2 million, while margin percentage declined to 16% from 27% due to a higher mix of lower-margin testing services.

Semiconductor Back-End Solutions revenue climbed 141% year over year to $13.1 million from $5.4 million, driven by higher testing volumes.

Industrial Electronics revenue increased 76% to $3.4 million from $2 million, supported by industrial, commercial and aerospace-related demand.

Liquidity And Expansion Plans

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and restricted cash totaled $18.3 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $19.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

Following the quarter, Trio-Tech raised about $10 million through a registered direct equity offering to support working capital and expand AI and automotive-related testing capacity.

The company announced about $5.3 million in Burn-In Board orders tied to a next-generation AI GPU platform and later received an additional $2.5 million in orders.

Trio-Tech also signed a lease for an additional 104,000 square feet in Malaysia to expand its capacity for AI-related testing services.

Outlook And Risks

Trio-Tech CEO S.W. Yong said Trio-Tech is “well-positioned as a key partner for semiconductor reliability,” particularly for customers in the AI and EV automotive markets.

The company expects increased demand for semiconductor back-end testing services and cited risks including semiconductor volatility, tariffs, U.S.-China trade tensions, currency fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Price Action: TRT shares were trading 31.81% higher at $18.48 at the time of publication on Friday.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved