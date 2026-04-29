SNDL Stock Slides On Q1 Revenue Miss, Soft Market Demand

SNDL stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on SNDL shares?

SNDL Q1 Financial Performance and Segment Data

The company posted a net loss of four cents per share, which was in line with analyst expectations, but its net revenue of $195.9 million fell short of the estimated $210.3 million.

This performance represents a 4.4% revenue decrease from the same period in the prior year, a decline primarily driven by market headwinds impacting both the liquor and cannabis segments.

The liquor retail division saw revenue slide 4.9% to $104.1 million, while cannabis operations revenue dropped 14.2% to $29.4 million as the company faced destocking activities and softer consumer demand.

Total gross profit also declined 6.8% to $52.8 million during the quarter. Despite these top-line pressures, SNDL’s operating loss improved by $2.9 million year-over-year to $9.1 million.

The company maintains a robust liquidity position to navigate these challenges, concluding the quarter with $213.4 million in unrestricted cash and no outstanding debt.

Management Commentary and Strategic Outlook

CEO Zach George described the first quarter of 2026 as particularly challenging beyond normal seasonal trends due to broad market softness across all operating territories.

George noted that while the company is proactively adjusting its cost structure and commercial execution to reflect current realities, management anticipates an improvement in the cannabis market during the second half of the year.

He emphasized that disciplined capital allocation remains a key priority as SNDL seeks to enhance its portfolio and accelerate growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities.

SNDL Shares Slide Wednesday Afternoon

SNDL Stock Price Activity: SNDL shares were down 10.20% at $1.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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