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March 19, 2026 6:31 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Financial Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q1

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

SmartFinancial Inc (NYSE:SMBK)         

Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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