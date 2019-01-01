|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|REV
|236.289M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Secoo Holding’s space includes: Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS), Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD).
The latest price target for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) was reported by Jefferies on August 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting SECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2741.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) is $0.3343 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Secoo Holding.
Secoo Holding’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 30, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for Secoo Holding.
Secoo Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.