Range
0.29 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
234.1K/306.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 3.05
Mkt Cap
23.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
70.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Secoo Holding Ltd operates an online and offline shopping platform in China. It operates as an online retailer in China through the website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Tianjin, Xiamen, Qingdao, and Malaysia. Also, the company is cooperating with brand boutiques such as Versace boutiques for its customers to pick up products ordered on its online platform. The majority of revenue is generated from its online business. Its geographical segments are China, Hongkong, and Others, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from China.

Earnings

H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090
REV236.289M

Secoo Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Secoo Holding (SECO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Secoo Holding's (SECO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Secoo Holding (SECO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) was reported by Jefferies on August 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting SECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2741.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Secoo Holding (SECO)?

A

The stock price for Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) is $0.3343 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Secoo Holding (SECO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Secoo Holding.

Q

When is Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) reporting earnings?

A

Secoo Holding’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 30, 2021.

Q

Is Secoo Holding (SECO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Secoo Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Secoo Holding (SECO) operate in?

A

Secoo Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.