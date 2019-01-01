Secoo Holding Ltd operates an online and offline shopping platform in China. It operates as an online retailer in China through the website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Tianjin, Xiamen, Qingdao, and Malaysia. Also, the company is cooperating with brand boutiques such as Versace boutiques for its customers to pick up products ordered on its online platform. The majority of revenue is generated from its online business. Its geographical segments are China, Hongkong, and Others, of which the majority of the revenue is generated from China.