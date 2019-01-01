SECOM Co Ltd is a provider of security services and surveillance systems. The company operates seven business segments: security services, fire protection services, medical services, insurance services, geographic information services, information- and communication-related services, and real estate and other services. The largest segment by revenue, security services, offers electronic security services and systems, including online commercial and home security systems and large-scale surveillance services. Other segments offer fire protection and detection services, as well as medical dispensing services for home care and hospitals. The company generates most of its revenue in Japan.