Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/85.8K
Div / Yield
0.39/2.12%
52 Wk
10 - 22.77
Mkt Cap
16.1B
Payout Ratio
40.27
Open
-
P/E
19.69
EPS
28.95
Shares
873.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
SECOM Co Ltd is a provider of security services and surveillance systems. The company operates seven business segments: security services, fire protection services, medical services, insurance services, geographic information services, information- and communication-related services, and real estate and other services. The largest segment by revenue, security services, offers electronic security services and systems, including online commercial and home security systems and large-scale surveillance services. Other segments offer fire protection and detection services, as well as medical dispensing services for home care and hospitals. The company generates most of its revenue in Japan.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV2.320B

Analyst Ratings

SECOM Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SECOM Co (SOMLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SECOM Co (OTCPK: SOMLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SECOM Co's (SOMLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SECOM Co.

Q

What is the target price for SECOM Co (SOMLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SECOM Co

Q

Current Stock Price for SECOM Co (SOMLY)?

A

The stock price for SECOM Co (OTCPK: SOMLY) is $18.385 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SECOM Co (SOMLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is SECOM Co (OTCPK:SOMLY) reporting earnings?

A

SECOM Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SECOM Co (SOMLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SECOM Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SECOM Co (SOMLY) operate in?

A

SECOM Co is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.