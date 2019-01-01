SECOS Group Ltd is an Australian developer and manufacturer of sustainable packaging materials. . Business operating segment includes the manufacture and distribution of polyethene films, renewable resource-based resins and finished products. It supplies proprietary biodegradable resins, packaging products cast films to a customer base spread across globally.SECOS Global Application Development Centre is in Australia. Product Development Centre and manufacturing plant for resins and finished products in China and resins plant in Malaysia. It also has manufacturing plants for cast films in Malaysia. It conducts sales via geographical regions that include Australia, Asia, America, Europe and Africa. Asia generates maximum revenue for the company.