Range
There is no Press for this Ticker
SECOS Group Ltd is an Australian developer and manufacturer of sustainable packaging materials. . Business operating segment includes the manufacture and distribution of polyethene films, renewable resource-based resins and finished products. It supplies proprietary biodegradable resins, packaging products cast films to a customer base spread across globally.SECOS Global Application Development Centre is in Australia. Product Development Centre and manufacturing plant for resins and finished products in China and resins plant in Malaysia. It also has manufacturing plants for cast films in Malaysia. It conducts sales via geographical regions that include Australia, Asia, America, Europe and Africa. Asia generates maximum revenue for the company.

SECOS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SECOS Group (SCGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SECOS Group (OTCPK: SCGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SECOS Group's (SCGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SECOS Group.

Q

What is the target price for SECOS Group (SCGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SECOS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SECOS Group (SCGRF)?

A

The stock price for SECOS Group (OTCPK: SCGRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SECOS Group (SCGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SECOS Group.

Q

When is SECOS Group (OTCPK:SCGRF) reporting earnings?

A

SECOS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SECOS Group (SCGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SECOS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SECOS Group (SCGRF) operate in?

A

SECOS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.