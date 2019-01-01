QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
1.66/2.16%
52 Wk
66.42 - 85.31
Mkt Cap
16.7B
Payout Ratio
20.94
Open
-
P/E
20.48
EPS
115.8
Shares
218.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SECOM Co Ltd is a provider of security services and surveillance systems. The company operates seven business segments: security services, fire protection services, medical services, insurance services, geographic information services, information- and communication-related services, and real estate and other services. The largest segment by revenue, security services, offers electronic security services and systems, including online commercial and home security systems and large-scale surveillance services. Other segments offer fire protection and detection services, as well as medical dispensing services for home care and hospitals. The company generates most of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SECOM Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SECOM Co (SOMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SECOM Co (OTCPK: SOMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SECOM Co's (SOMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SECOM Co.

Q

What is the target price for SECOM Co (SOMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SECOM Co

Q

Current Stock Price for SECOM Co (SOMLF)?

A

The stock price for SECOM Co (OTCPK: SOMLF) is $76.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:16:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SECOM Co (SOMLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $40.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 26, 2003.

Q

When is SECOM Co (OTCPK:SOMLF) reporting earnings?

A

SECOM Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SECOM Co (SOMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SECOM Co.

Q

What sector and industry does SECOM Co (SOMLF) operate in?

A

SECOM Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.