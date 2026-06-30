Freeport Vs. Southern Copper: Which AI Metal Stock Looks Better For H2?

Artificial intelligence has fueled one of the strongest long-term investment cases for copper in years. As hyperscalers continue building AI data centers and governments push electrification, analysts expect demand for the metal to remain robust over the coming decade.

But heading into the second half of 2026, investors face a different question: which copper stock is better positioned to capitalize on that trend?

AI Demand Keeps Copper’s Long-Term Story Intact

According to Daniel Kostecki, market analyst at CMC Markets, the AI-driven investment case for copper remains intact despite near-term macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Copper remains one of the market’s most compelling long-term themes,” Kostecki wrote, citing growing demand from “electrification, renewable energy, data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure,” while warning that future mine supply may struggle to keep pace with demand.

Freeport Offers More AI Upside

For investors seeking direct exposure to the AI infrastructure theme, Freeport arguably offers the more compelling opportunity.

The company is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper miners, with major operations in the United States, Indonesia and South America. Its earnings are closely tied to copper prices, making it a relatively pure way to participate if AI-driven demand continues accelerating.

If copper prices strengthen on tighter supply and sustained AI investment, Freeport’s operating leverage could translate into faster earnings growth.

Southern Copper Offers Stability

Southern Copper tells a different story.

Backed by Grupo México, the company operates some of the world’s lowest-cost copper mines and has historically rewarded shareholders with generous dividends.

That lower-cost production can provide resilience if global economic growth slows—a key risk highlighted by CMC Markets.

“Copper is likely to remain caught between a powerful long-term demand story and a more uncertain economic backdrop,” Kostecki said. While slower global growth “could limit gains in the near term,” he added that persistent supply concerns and resilient Chinese demand should continue supporting prices on pullbacks.

The Bigger Risk Is China

While AI has become an important structural driver of copper demand, the metal remains closely linked to the broader economy.

China continues to account for a significant share of global copper consumption, meaning manufacturing activity, infrastructure spending and policy support remain critical variables for both Freeport and Southern Copper.

For investors, the decision ultimately comes down to investment style.

Those seeking greater upside from a continued AI infrastructure boom may favor Freeport’s stronger sensitivity to copper prices.

Investors prioritizing dividend income and lower-cost production may find Southern Copper better positioned if the second half proves more volatile than expected.

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