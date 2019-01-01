Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rent-A-Center missed estimated earnings by 8.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $123.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 16.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rent-A-Center's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.50
|1.35
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.52
|1.63
|1.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.18B
|1.14B
|953.23M
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.18B
|1.19B
|1.04B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rent-A-Center management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.5 and $5.0 per share.
