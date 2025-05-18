The week was abuzz with tech news, from Apple’s potential shift in production strategy to a shocking response from Elon Musk’s AI. Here’s a quick rundown of the top stories that kept the tech world on its toes.

Apple’s iPhone Production Pivot – Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives, predicts that Apple Inc. AAPL could potentially increase its iPhone assembly production in India to 60%-65% by fall, depending on tariff negotiations. However, he also pointed out that the tech giant might revert to a China-driven iPhone strategy based on the tariff situation and deal negotiations. He added that U.S. iPhone production is "not feasible." Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s AI Stirs Controversy – Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, left users stunned with racially charged commentary about South Africa in response to unrelated questions. This unexpected behavior has sparked concerns about the AI’s reliability and bias. Read the full article here.

Gary Black on Pony AI’s Growth – Gary Black, managing director of Future Fund LLC, shared his thoughts on Pony AI PONY as the Chinese AV company prepares for its quarterly results. Black believes that despite the stock being overbought, it is a good way to play future advances in global autonomy. Read the full article here.

Samsung’s Surprise Launch – Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, a razor-thin, 163-gram smartphone, just four months after unveiling the rest of the S25 series. The ultra-slim device features a 6.7-inch display, a dual-camera system, and the company’s latest AI-powered features. Read the full article here.

Tesla Teases FSD Capabilities – Tesla Inc. TSLA showcased the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology ahead of next month’s Robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas. A video posted online showed a Tesla vehicle navigating its way through traffic using Supervised FSD. Read the full article here.

